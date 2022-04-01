Section 144 imposed in Noida. Check details
- A day ago, Uttar Pradesh had reported 55 cases of the Covid-19 disease, a slight increase in infections compared to the previous day when as many as 34 new cases were logged.
The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar in view of the upcoming festivals and high-school exams. Major festivals that will be celebrated this month include Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Ambedkar Jayanti. Section 144 – which prohibits a gathering of four or more people – will come into effect starting today and stay in force till April 30, news agency ANI quoted the district police commissionerate as saying.
Meanwhile, the dates of the General Legislative Council election are also slated to be announced this month. The decision to impose Section 144 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is divided into 3 subdivisions – Noida Sadar, Dadri, and Jewar – also comes amid the declining trajectory of the Covid-19 infection in the state which may suffer if precautions are not adhered to.
According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state stood at 365. With 44 patients recovering from the viral disease, the total tally of those having recuperated reached 20,46,868.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a massive milestone after it became the first state in India to administer 30 crore covid-19 vaccine doses. “U.P. under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 30 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This achievement is dedicated to the committed health workers of the state and the conscious people of the state,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, attends Karnataka Congress meet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Bengaluru is attending the Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting on Friday Morning. The MP, who is on a two-day visit to the state was accompanied by the Congress state unit President DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other senior state party leaders. Speculations are rife that his visit is set to kick off Karnataka Congress' 2023 Assembly elections campaign.
Amit Shah in Bengaluru, BJP rubbishes K'taka leadership change speculation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Friday attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion. Shah will be attending Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace.
At 11pm! BBMP uploads Budget 2022 on website, unprecedented move surprises many
In an unexpected development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) uploaded its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on its website late on Thursday night without any prior notice, moving away from the usual route of presenting it in the public eye. As per Section 196 of the BBMP Act, the local body's budget is supposed to be announced at least three weeks prior to the start of the next fiscal year.
Bengal recruitment scam: CBI questions former advisor around midnight
The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned West Bengal School Service Commission's former advisor SP Sinha in connection with an alleged recruitment scam. The questioning followed Calcutta high court's direction to the CBI on Thursday interrogate Sinha by midnight. Sinha was untraceable before he arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata around 11:15 pm and was questioned till around 2:25 am on Friday. Sinha said he cooperated with the investigators and answered all their questions.
Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday. A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative's house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday. When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
