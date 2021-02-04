Security guard arrested for killing colleague over salary dispute in Greater Noida

Ecotech III police on Thursday arrested a security guard for allegedly killing his colleague at an under construction building on Wednesday night after an argument over salary.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Ajit Kumar from Ghaziabad but living in a rented accommodation in Suthyana village of Ecotech III.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that Kumar and his colleague 35-year-old Virendra Kashyap were from the same village. “Kumar had joined the company a few years ago and had helped Kashyap get the job. On Wednesday night, Kashyap asked Kumar to ask the employer to give him his salary as he wanted to go home. This led to an argument between the two,” he said.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, SHO Ecotech III police station, said that it seemed the two were inebriated at the time. “They manhandled each other and Kashyap fell on the ground. Kumar, who was armed with a licenced double barrel rifle, opened fire at Kashyap and injured him in his right leg,” he said.

Another guard informed the police. Kashyap was rushed to a private hospital but died.

Kumar’s medical report was awaited at the time of filing this report. A case was registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. His licenced gun and six live cartridges were seized.