News / Cities / Noida News / Security guard found murdered in Indirapuram park

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Nov 29, 2023 05:46 AM IST

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of man, which was later identified as that of a security guard, from a park in Abhay Khand residential pocket of Indirapuram, police said, adding that the body had cut marks on the throat, possibly inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

The police received the information about the body from some locals who had come to the park for a morning walk. The teams reached the spot and also inspected the scene of crime before sending the body for an autopsy.

Based on local information, the police on Tuesday evening identified the body as that of Arzoo Seikh, a security guard by profession, who hailed from West Bengal.

“He had come from West Bengal to Ghaziabad in search of a job only about 15 days ago. Since then, he was working as a security guard and was staying with his two sisters in Nyaya Khand pocket of Indirapuram. We have called his family members and are in the process of registering an FIR of murder against unidentified persons,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

The ACP said the police teams have been roped in to trace the suspects behind the incident.

“Our teams are scanning the CCTV footage and collecting manual intelligence to establish the motive behind the murder and trace the suspects,” the ACP said.

The police said they have also recovered a knife from near the crime scene.

