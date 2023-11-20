close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Security guard killed after SUV hits him, drags him for several metres in Greater Noida

Security guard killed after SUV hits him, drags him for several metres in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Nov 21, 2023 06:36 AM IST



A 37-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV rammed him and dragged him for several metres before fleeing the spot near Achher T-point in Greater Noida on Saturday evening, said police, adding that the vehicle was impounded from the suspect’s residence on Sunday but the driver is on the run and has applied for bail.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening around 7pm when Mukesh Lodhi, a security guard at a high rise society in Delta 1, was returning home from work.

Ajay Raj, the deceased’s brother and a resident of Bulandshahr, said his brother has been working at the society since the past seven years.

“On Saturday around 7.15pm, after completing his shift, Lodhi was heading home, when near Achher T-point, a speeding Scorpio SUV, with a UP registration number plate, hit him.The driver did not stop on collision, and the vehicle continued to go for several metres with Lodhi lying on the windshield before he dropped to the ground. The vehicle sped away and my brother’s colleagues, who were walking a few feet behind him, rushed him to the hospital. They then informed me about the incident and I too reached the hospital,” Raj said.

Lodhi was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, Raj said.

“An eyewitness told me that the Scorpio was being driven at a high speed. It hit my brother and he was flung into the air and landed on the windshield. Still the driver kept going and after another 40-50 metres, Lodhi fell to the ground and the driver sped away. I have filed a complaint with the Beta-2 police on Sunday and want the suspect arrested,” said Raj, who works at a factory in Bulandshahr.

Based on his complaint, an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Beta-2 police station, said police.

“A number plate was recovered from the spot, and based on that, we zeroed in on the owner, who is a resident of Ghaziabad. We impounded the vehicle from the suspect’s residence on Sunday, but he was not to be found there. Later, the suspect applied for bail through his lawyer,” said Vinod Mishra, station house officer of Beta -2 police station.

