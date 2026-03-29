Security program key to start of operations at Noida airport: Minister

GREATER NOIDA: Commercial operations at the Noida international airport will begin in the next 45 to 60 days, civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Noida International Airport on Saturday (Hindustan Times)

The services can only begin after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issues airport security program (ASP), which is a document prepared to outline the security procedures, methods, and response plans required under Transportation Security Regulation 49 CFR 1542. It serves as a comprehensive security blueprint, detailing access control, perimeter security, security screening, and emergency contingency plans.

Without ASP, Airport Entry Pass (AEP) which is mandatory for all stakeholders for starting operations at the project, cannot be granted, officials said.

“As per security rules laid down by the BCAS, a passenger can enter airport only if he has a boarding pass with him and the boarding pass issuance right is obtained only after the ASP is issued. Now each stakeholders, including operator and airline has to acquire AEP, which will be given only after the ASP is issued. This will be processed any time soon,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited.

Bhatia also confirmed that operations will be started in the next 45 days.

The airport will start with one runway for domestic and cargo flights, officials said. International flights will be started later, exact timeline is yet to be decided since half of the international passenger terminal is yet to be built, they added.

“It was a big day for India’s aviation history as the Prime Minister inaugurated the Noida international airport in Jewar and laid foundation stone for MRO activities. Noida Airport will serve the whole northern India and will also boost the industrial and service sector in the neighbourhood,” Bhatia said.