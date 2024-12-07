Menu Explore
Seek permission to host Christmas, New Year events: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The move follows fresh directives issued by DM on late Friday, under which the district entertainment tax officer has sent notices to a number of establishments likely to hold festive events

Noida: Hotels, pubs, restaurants, or parks having plans to host Christmas or New Year events in Gautam Budh Nagar are required to take permission from the district administration in advance, the authorities said in an advisory.

Prospective organisers are required to apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal, complete all required formalities, and pay the stipulated GST charges. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
For Christmas, businesses can seek permission till 25 December and for the New Year till 31st December, officials said.

“All the 143 bars and restaurants have been issued this notice and even though they have licenses, we have asked them to apprise us beforehand as we usually witness an influx of customers during this period. We do not want anything untoward happening during the New Year time, and expect things are better organised,” said Subodh Kumar, district excise officer (DEO) on Friday in an official statement.

The move follows fresh directives issued by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on late Friday, under which the district entertainment tax officer has sent notices to a number of establishments likely to hold festive events.

“Our only goal is to ensure that the customers who are coming down to celebrate, have a good time and no situation that may compromise law and order arises,” the DEO added.

Prospective organisers are required to apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal, complete all required formalities, and pay the stipulated GST charges. Officials warn that events conducted without proper authorization could be shut down on the spot, and legal action may follow.

The rules stem from the Uttar Pradesh Film Act, 1955 (amended in 2017), which mandates event organisers to submit all necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) related to electricity, fire safety, and public order. Additionally, they must ensure appropriate safety measures, proper air-conditioning, and functional electrical systems before receiving the green light, officials said.

According to the administration, any event featuring exhibitions, performances, entertainment shows, games, sports—including horse racing—or the operation of amusement rides falls under the definition of “entertainment” and requires prior authorisation.

