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    Seized vehicles burn up in fire at Loni police station

    Majority of these were confiscated or unusable vehicles.The fire was brought under control in about an hour and prevented from spreading further,” chief fire officer Rahul Pal said

    Published on: Apr 20, 2026 6:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Ghaziabad:Nearly two dozen confiscated vehicles were damaged in a late-night fire at Loni police station on Saturday, officials said Sunday, adding that the blaze started after a high-tension electricity cable broke and fell on the parked vehicles.

    Officials said the fire damaged several vehicles, including five old ambulances parked inside a community health centre adjacent to the police station, one minibus, two mini trucks, two tractors, four autos, and 22 cars parked outside the police station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
    Officials said the fire damaged several vehicles, including five old ambulances parked inside a community health centre adjacent to the police station, one minibus, two mini trucks, two tractors, four autos, and 22 cars parked outside the police station. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

    The fire department officials said they received information about the fire around 9.52 pm. Three fire tenders from Tronica City and Sahibabad rushed to the spot.

    “Around 15-20 vehicles had already caught fire when our teams reached. Majority of these were confiscated or unusable vehicles.The fire was brought under control in about an hour and prevented from spreading further,” chief fire officer Rahul Pal told HT.

    Officials said the fire damaged several vehicles, including five old ambulances parked inside a community health centre adjacent to the police station, one minibus, two mini trucks, two tractors, four autos, and 22 cars parked outside the police station.

    Police said the fire did not reach the building of the Loni police station.

    “Most of the vehicles were confiscated or case property parked outside the boundary wall of the police station. No injury or loss of life was reported. There was no foul play behind the incident,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP of the Loni circle, told HT on Sunday.

    Officials said the fire was completely doused by 10.50pm on Saturday.

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