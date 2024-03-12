Senior citizens above 85 years may opt for postal votes, says GB Nagar admin

: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Tuesday said senior citizens who are 85 years and older will be able to opt for postal ballots for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior citizens who are 85 years or older can opt for the postal ballot facility from their respective homes and for the same, the citizens can fill the 12D form available on the Election Commission of India’s official website (www.eci.gov.in). (AFP/representational image)

Postal votes is a service aimed at facilitating voters who are unable to visit the polling booth in person for casting their votes. The facility ensures wider participation of citizens in the electoral process, said district officials.

The order came after the Centre made amendments to the rule last week by increasing the eligibility from the previous limit of 80 years and above, to 85 years and above.

Additional district magistrate (finance & revenue), Gautam Budh Nagar, Atul Kumar said, “Senior citizens who are 85 years or older can opt for the postal ballot facility from their respective homes and for the same, the citizens can fill the 12D form available on the Election Commission of India’s official website (www.eci.gov.in).”

“After visiting the ECI official website, the link to the 12D form can be accessed in the menu section,” said the ADM.

According to the information from Gautam Budh Nagar administration officials, the booth level officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of the applicants within five days to get the form filled, once the notification of form 12D is issued.

Earlier, postal ballots were available for voters aged 80 years and above. It was also extended to persons with disability, and absentee voters working in essential services.