Services at ESIC hospital hit since two weeks over snag in centralised AC

A glitch in the centralised air conditioning system at the prominent Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Sector 24, Noida, has affected its services since last fortnight, causing significant delays in surgeries and other treatments, said patients and bystanders on Monday. the hospital’s OPD sees around 2,500 patients daily basis and about 200 get admitted to the hospital in a day. The hospital has over 250 doctors and paramedical staff, said ESIC officials. (HT Photo)

However, the hospital administration on Monday assured that repair work of the AC unit is underway and the glitch will be fixed soon.

Patients and their attendants/family members said that the hospital authorities have asked them to wait, without actually telling them by when the snag will be fixed.

“After I had met with an accident, I got admitted to the hospital in the second week of July and was supposed to be operated on last Wednesday. However, it has been put on hold due to non-functional AC in the operation theatre,” said Aryan (single name), a resident of Ghaziabad.

Established in 2013, the ESIC hospital in Noida provides free comprehensive medical care to to government and private sector employees and their families. The seven-storied building is a 240-bed facility that offers services in surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, emergency medicine and diagnostics, among others.

Another patient, Ajay (single name), a resident of Jewar, said, “The air conditioning system has been lying non-functional since July 21. I was supposed to undergo a surgery for my foot last week but it has been delayed indefinitely.”

“All formalities were completed and all tests were done. However, the doctor said that they are helpless to go forward with the surgery as there is no AC in the theatre. We have to wait as we cannot afford the treatment at private hospitals,” said Deepa Negi, a resident of Ghaziabad, who is accompanying the patient.

“It is the responsibility of the hospital management to look for alternatives and shift patients wherever they can be administered proper treatment in a timely manner,” she said.

ESIC authorities maintained that the problem was being looked into and the repairs were being done.

“We are installing new ceiling fans in the ICU and are also fixing the fault reported in the centralised air conditioning. There are a few patients who are willingly staying at the hospital while others who had to undergo elective surgeries have been told that they will be treated as soon as the problem is resolved,” said Dr Sona Bedi, deputy medical superintendent (DMS), ESIC, Noida.