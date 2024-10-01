Sexual assault of minor student: Parents protest, demand action against school authorities

The parents of the five-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually abused by her school\ van driver last week, on Monday protested outside the school along with members of a right-wing outfit and demanded action against the school authorities, besides closure of school pending investigation. Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city), said parents of the girl gave an additional complaint to the police and alleging the involvement of the principal, coordinator and transport supervisors. (Representational image)

The girl was allegedly sexually abused and raped by her school van driver for over a week and after her family approached the Ghaziabad police with a complaint on September 26, the driver was arrested.

Based on the family’s complaint, police registered an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65(2) (rape of a woman under twelve years of age) and also levied provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for penetrative sexual assault against the arrested driver.

The family of the girl said they send children to school with the expectation that children will be kept safe by the authorities from such disturbing incidents.

“We have given an additional complaint to the police in which we have sought action against school officials – the principal, co-ordinator and transport supervisors. They cannot simply shy away from responsibility of this crime, which happened with the child for over a week. The authorities should also order closure of school pending investigation, otherwise the evidence related to case may be tampered with. We have approached officials time and again, but they are not listening,” the girl’s father said.

Satyam Pandit from Rashtriya Hindu Vir Sena said the parents of the girl were running pillar to post for help and justice.

“The police have not taken any action against the school officials. It seems that they are assuming that it is some small incident and school officials have no responsibility if a student gets raped. It will be a bad precedence if officials fail to act against school officials. They have just arrested lower level staff -- the driver and women attendants. There is no one listening to the parents and that is why we are standing with them. Our protest will continue till the girl gets justice,” Pandit said.

The police after arresting the driver also arrested two women attendants deputed on the school van to care for the students.

“The incident with the girl happened in the van and none of the two objected to the act or took steps to protect the child. So, they were arrested,” said a police officer.

The school principal did not respond to calls or messages seeking her response.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city), said parents of the girl gave an additional complaint to the police and alleging the involvement of the principal, coordinator and transport supervisors.

“We have taken their complaint and this will be made part of the case investigation and an inquiry will be conducted. The allegations raised by girl’s parents against the school authorities have been forwarded to the district administration. The education department will conduct an inquiry into alleged lapses,” the DCP said.