Six injured after fire breaks out at grocery shop in Ghaziabad
At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Khoda on Saturday morning, said police.
“We were informed about the incident that took place in Sangam Vihar area of Khoda at around 7.53am on Saturday and fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the blaze”, said a fire department official.
Police said that illegal refilling of cylinders caused the fire, adding that several liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and gas filling pipes were recovered from the spot.
The grocery shop is owned by one Ashok Prajapati — who lives on the first floor of the building with his family. “Local residents rescued the injured and they were rushed to a nearby hospital by the time the firefighters reached the spot. Apart from cylinders, we also recovered pipes. It suggests that there was some LPG refilling underway at the shop,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.
“All items in the shop were gutted and the clothes of the victims also caught fire,” Singh added.
Fire officials said that the injured persons also include two children of Prajapati, son Vivek and daughter Aarti and three other locals who had come to the shop to buy items.
“A total of six persons got injured during the fire incident. Shopowner Prajapati suffered severe burn injuries while the other five persons are stable. We have not received any complaint so far, but we are investigating if there is any possibility of illegal refilling of LPG at the shop,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).
-
A day after SC judgement, Gujarat police detain Teesta Setalvad
A day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind 2002 Gujarat riots and expressed the need to proceed against those “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujarat and others” whose “coalesced efforts was to crate sensation by making false revelations,” the Gujarat police on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad, and former DGP of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively.
-
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
-
7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide. The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
-
Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over renaming of BBMP wards
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka on Saturday over the renaming of wards in Bengaluru during the delimitation process. Bommai had also announced the setting up of a commission to study the political representation of backward classes, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official CR Chikmath appointed as its member.
-
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
