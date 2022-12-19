Six killed, 50 injured in five road accidents in UP after dense fog: Police

Multiple road accidents were reported five districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Unnao and Kanpur on Monday morning due to foggy conditions owing to low visibility, police officials said.

A total of six persons were killed while at least 50 persons including students were injured.

In Auraiya, a bus rammed near Umrain on Agra-Lucknow expressway. The truck driver had tried to save a car but jumped a divider on the expressway instead due to low visibility.

Police said the bus driver and two passengers were killed in the accident. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. The injured were rushed to Saifai medical institute for treatment, it said.

In Kannauj’s Chibramau region, seven girl students were injured after their vehicle was hit by a truck. The students were on their way to college to appear for an examination, Kannauj police said.

In Kanpur Dehat, two persons were killed after their vehicle hit an electric pole on the roadside and flipped, said Akbarpur police, adding the dense fog caused the accident.

While a pipe-laden truck overturned in Unnao’s Bangarmau area, killing the driver while the cleaner was severely injured.

Another truck collided with a dumper on Purwa-Dahi chowki road of the district in which three persons were injured.

In Kanpur, a UP State Transport Corporation bus overturned on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Bilhaur. 18 persons were injured, some critically, said ACP Bilhaur, Alok Singh.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh.