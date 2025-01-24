Smart locker service starts at RRTS Sahibabad, Ghaziabad stations

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has introduced the facility of smart lockers at the Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations, for storing luggage and also receiving e-commerce parcels among other items, and the facility will be extended to all stations in the future, officials said on Thursday. Smart lockers at the stations are available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes to cater to different passenger needs. Lockers can be booked for a duration of one to six hours, said NCRTC officials. (HT Photo)

The 82km long RRTS project is aimed at linking the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with high-speed trains for an easier and less time consuming commute.

Officials said the locker facility offers secure and affordable storage to commuters at a minimal hourly cost, and commuters could not only use these lockers to store their luggage, but also for receiving e-commerce parcels.

“To avail of this facility, passengers need to create an account by entering their details on the digital screen provided on the locker. Once registered, they can rent the locker as per their requirements. Smart lockers at the stations are available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes to cater to different passenger needs. Lockers can be booked for a duration of one to six hours, with mandatory selection of both booking time and locker size. Payments for this facility can be conveniently made through UPI, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The option to book lockers will be available on the RRTS and DMRC Momentum apps, NCRTC officials said.

Users will need to make an online payment at the rate of ₹20 per hour for a small locker, ₹30 per hour for a medium locker, and ₹40 per hour for a large or extra-large locker, the spokesperson said.

They added that once the locker is booked, the passenger will receive a unique access code which will be required for operating the locker, and the access code can only be used once for a single open-and-close cycle.

“The items to be stored in the lockers will have to pass thorough security checks. Soon, the smart locker facility will be made available at other operational stations on the RRTS corridor,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, RRTS trains operate on a 55km route, with two stations in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad and one station in Meerut.