Snatchers make off with chain of woman heading to temple in Sector 50, Noida

Two men on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain of a woman who was on her way to the temple on Wednesday evening in Noida’s Sector 50 locality, senior officers said on Thursday. According to residents, there have been two incidents of snatching in the last two weeks in the same area, with the most recent one taking place on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the locality, and the footage was shared widely on social media on Thursday. The incident happened in Block F of Sector 50, which houses 18 high-rise societies and is considered an upscale part of the city, said police.

In the video shared online, a middle-aged woman could be seen exiting a residential building and walking on the street, along with a man. Two men on a motorcycle could be seen already waiting in the street. As soon as they see the woman, they start their bike and snatch the woman’s chain, before speeding away from the spot.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The woman was identified as Garima Jain, a resident of Gwalior, Rajasthan, who was visiting her relative for a religious ceremony, said police. She was on her way to the Jain temple in Sector 50 when the incident happened, they said.

Police have registered a case in the matter and have begun investigation.

“The woman’s husband Ashish Jain submitted a complaint in the matter on Wednesday evening following which an FIR against two unidentified people was registered under Section 279 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. We have traced the registration number of the motorcycle involved in the crime, and suspects will be nabbed soon,” said Anup Kumar Saini, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, Noida.

Representatives of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA) said residents are concerned for their safety following these incidents.

“We have requested the local police to increase patrolling in the area as safety has become a matter of concern for all residents. Incidents were almost zero when police vans kept patrolling the area. These days, we hardly ever get to see police vans making the rounds,” said Rajiva Singh, president of NOFAA and a resident of Sector 50.

Local police have increased patrolling in the area.

“We have put zigzag barricades at strategic points in the sector and have increased patrolling in the sector. The snatching incidents reported by residents are also being investigated and CCTV footage is being scanned to nab the culprits,” said Saini.