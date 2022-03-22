Home / Cities / Noida News / Soon, more lanes to tackle traffic snarls at Jewar toll plaza
noida news

Soon, more lanes to tackle traffic snarls at Jewar toll plaza

The direction came after Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh observed that the thousands of commuters using Yamuna Expressway were stuck in long snarls at the toll plaza over the weekend
Yeida officials said that Jaypee Infratech Limited will have to build 10 more lanes at all the plazas at the earliest because the traffic on the expressway is bound to increase with the Noida international airport coming up soon. (HT Archuve)
Yeida officials said that Jaypee Infratech Limited will have to build 10 more lanes at all the plazas at the earliest because the traffic on the expressway is bound to increase with the Noida international airport coming up soon. (HT Archuve)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVinod Rajput

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday directed operator Jaypee Infratech Limited to build more lanes at the Jewar toll plaza to address the issue of congestion here.

The direction came after Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh observed that the thousands of commuters using Yamuna Expressway were stuck in long snarls at the toll plaza over the weekend.

“We have directed Jaypee Infratech Limited to make 10 more lanes on each side of three toll plazas--Jewar, Mathura and Agra--in view of the traffic jam during weekends when the number of commuters increases,” said Singh.

The 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra has three toll plazas-- Jewar, Mathura and Agra. Currently, there are 26 lanes on each side of the three toll plazas.

Yeida officials said that Jaypee Infratech Limited will have to build 10 more lanes at all the plazas at the earliest because the traffic on the expressway is bound to increase with the Noida international airport coming up soon. According to officials, at least 25,000 vehicles use the expressway daily, and during weekends, the number rises to 50,000 per day.

“We were stuck in a long traffic jam at Jewar toll plaza for about one hour on Sunday evening. During every long weekend, traffic jams at Jewar toll plaza are a common feature. The authority must address this issue,” said Sunil Mishra, a commuter.

“There are 26 lanes on each side of three toll plazas. Now we will build 10 more lanes as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson of Jaypee Infratech Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out