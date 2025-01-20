Sound mind in sound body: Gzb civic body installs open gyms at govt schools for girls

Vanshika Anand, a Class 10 student at government-run MB Girls’ Inter College in Ghaziabad, always dreamt of taking up powerlifting as a sports discipline. Her wish appeared to have come true after an open gym was installed at her school over the weekend. Today, she can think of pursuing a physical fitness regimen without having to shell out a huge amount on it. The corporation officials said seven girls’ inter colleges are managed by the civic agency, and about ₹ 3 lakh, on average, has been spent on setting up these seven gyms, with each having eight pieces of workout equipment initially. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation, under a project, has installed open gyms for girl students at seven girls’ inter colleges that have about 6,170 students on their rolls. The initiative aims to empower girl students, both literally and figuratively, and give them the chance to pursue sports and fitness along with their other subjects.

The initiative was inaugurated on Sunday, and the new gyms have been provided at six other inter colleges in Kaila Bhatta, Sihani, Sahibabad, Makanpur, Mehrauli, and Bhopra.

“The students, especially those pursuing various sports disciplines, are delighted to have the open gym at school. They will benefit in terms of physical and mental growth and the facility will also interest even those who hardly pay any attention to the importance of physical fitness in daily life,” said Anand.

Astha Tiwari, who is pursuing athletics, said the new facility will save her time and money.

“Until now, we had to go to private gyms. But they are costly, plus we have to devote additional time to go there. Now, we have a facility at school itself and we can work out with our friends and teachers,” said Tiwari, a Class 10 student.

According to Seema Chaudhary, a physical education teacher at the MB Girls’ Inter College, this is the first time that their students are getting access to such a facility.

“Many students are now arriving early to use the gym. We have started a daily routine of workouts and physical strength training exercises for students who are pursuing athletics, hockey, kabaddi, judo, and wrestling, among others. The routine will improve their mental and physical fitness,” she said.

The corporation officials said seven girls’ inter colleges are managed by the civic agency, and about ₹3 lakh, on average, has been spent on setting up these seven gyms, with each having eight pieces of workout equipment initially.

“The seven open gyms have become functional and will help students get access to fitness training besides motivating them to remain fit. The initiative will immensely help in the all-round development of students,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

“Schools have been instructed to conduct daily physical fitness training. They have also been directed to provide information on diets and to prepare a diet chart,” he said.