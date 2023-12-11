Speed limits on Noida Expressway reduced to prevent accidents due to fog

Starting December 15, the speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be restricted to 75 km per hour for light vehicles and 50 km per hour for heavy vehicles. Vehicles ply on a road in sector 52 in Noida.(HT File)

This decision, enforced by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police for a duration of two months, aims to mitigate road accidents caused by reduced visibility during the winter season, especially due to fog.

As of December 15, the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway has been lowered to 75 km per hour for light vehicles and 60 km per hour for heavy vehicles. This restriction will be in effect until February 15.

Officials have indicated that under normal circumstances, the maximum speed limit on the two essential expressways is 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles. However, during the specified period, these limits have been temporarily reduced to 75 km per hour for light vehicles and 60 km per hour for heavy vehicles in response to safety concerns related to winter fog.

"In order to prevent and reduce road accidents due to reduced visibility on the roads during the winter season, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been decreased from December 15, 2023, to February 15, 2024. The upper speed limit will be 50 kmph for heavy vehicles and 75 km per hour for light vehicles," the police said.

In case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact traffic helpline number 9971009001, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav emphasised that any infringement of road safety regulations will result in legal consequences, including the issuance of challans.

“A fine of ₹2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles," Yadav told PTI.

Authorities said that there have been approximately one thousand reported road accidents this year, resulting in the unfortunate loss of nearly 400 lives in the regions of Noida and Greater Noida. Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year, more than double of 2022, they said.

(With PTI inputs)