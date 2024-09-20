Speeding truck kills 8-year-old boy playing outside home in Noida

Noida: An 8-year-old boy died after a speeding truck allegedly mowed his down while he was playing outside his relative’s home in Noida’s Phase 3 locality on Thursday night, said police. Multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the errant driver. (HT Archive)

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy had come to Noida from Bihar around four days ago along with his mother and was staying at their relative’s house.

“The deceased was identified as Dharam Raj, 8, of Patna in Bihar. Around four days ago, he and his mother, Indu Devi, had come to visit his maternal uncle in Noida, who resides in a shanty in Sector 67,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

“On Thursday around 6.30pm, when he was playing outside the home, a speeding truck allegedly ran over him.

“Eyewitnesses told us that the truck driver did not stop and fled the scene, leaving the boy bleeding profusely on the spot,” said the police officer.

“Locals and his family members rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.” the officer said.

After police were alerted, a team from Phase 3 police station, along with senior police officers, rushed to the spot.

“It came to fore that the truck driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. Scanning multiple CCTV camera footage and after hours-long investigation, the truck was seized from an isolated place in Noida,” said Raj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

that, “After leaving the spot, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle at an isolated place and escaped. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the errant driver,” said the SHO.

“We have registered a case under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the truck driver on a complaint given by the deceased boy’s family members, and further probe is underway,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida,

Family members of deceased boy also protested in Sector 67, seeking the arrest of the truck driver. However, officers managed to pacify the crowd and control the situation, said officials. police.

