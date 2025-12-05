Sports City scheme: SC orders Noida authority for issuing occupancy certificates to housing societies in Sec 150

The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates to housing projects in Sector 150 under the “Sports City” scheme and allowed registries in cases where developers have complied with building regulations. The ruling could finally unlock relief for thousands of homebuyers whose wait for possession has stretched back to 2014. In January 2021, the Noida Authority froze occupancy certificates and flat registrations, alleging that developers had failed to construct the promised sports facilities. The Supreme Court was hearing the Sector 150 matter arising from this ban. (HT Archive)

More than a decade ago, the Noida Authority allotted four “Sports City” plots in sectors 79, 150 and 151, envisaging ultra-luxury homes built alongside world-class sports infrastructure. The project drew around 60 developers but soon became mired in litigation after disputes erupted between the authority and the builders.

In January 2021, the Noida Authority froze occupancy certificates and flat registrations, alleging that developers had failed to construct the promised sports facilities. The Supreme Court was hearing the Sector 150 matter arising from this ban.

In an order dated November 24, a two-judge bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma accepted a comprehensive resolution plan submitted by Noida Authority in the Sector 150 Sports City project.

The resolution plan, submitted by Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd (LGCPL), was considered and accepted by the authority on 24 November, though with certain conditions, including a roadmap for lifting the ban imposed in January 2021. This is aimed at facilitating the revival of the project, authority officials said.

The Noida Authority board will have four weeks to approve the resolution plan. “We will take the matter to our board for approvals as per the court order,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the authority.

Under the resolution, the January 2021 ban is to be lifted within 30 to 45 days of the Supreme Court order. LGCPL must submit a revised Master Plan and building plans within 30 days. The authority has committed to approving the revised Master Plan within 45 days, subject to the board’s satisfaction and compliance with regulations. Building plans, too, will be approved after LGCPL and other developers pay 20% of their outstanding dues.

The resolution further records an undertaking by LGCPL to complete all sports facilities within three years and other infrastructure within five years from the date of approval of the revised Master Plan. It has been granted extra time, subject to payment of extension charges for the extended period, after the ban is lifted for the completion of the project.

Developers have also been granted the benefit of a “zero period” to recalculate dues for two durations when work was halted: from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and from January 18, 2021 till the revalidation of the revised Master Plan due to the ban.

As security for pending dues, Noida shall have a first charge and lien over 20% units in each tower until full repayment. Occupancy certificates will only be granted after full payment and completion, the resolution said.

“We will comply with this resolution plan, and also honour the SC order so that we can deliver the apartments to aggrieved home-buyers and also facilitate the registries in the completed housing societies,” said an LGCPL spokesperson, adding, “We will coordinate with the Noida authority for further process as per the court order.”

Real estate bodies also hailed the judgment. Dinesh Gupta, president of the western UP chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), said the ruling could finally help thousands of homebuyers whose apartments are ready but remain unoccupied because registries were stalled after the 2021 ban.

“After the Supreme Court order, all stakeholders – including homebuyers, investors and developers – will get relief. The best part of the resolution plan is that we will get additional time to complete the projects and sports facilities, along with the zero-period benefit for the time when work was disrupted,” he said.