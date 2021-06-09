Staff assaulted after 25-year-old succumbs at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad

The MMG district hospital in Ghaziabad was vandalised and staff assaulted on Tuesday morning after the death of a 25-year-old man who was injured in an accident the previous night.

Police said around six persons were involved in the vandalism and assault, and that two persons were arrested in the case. The incident affected the hospital’s out-patient services.

Police identified the dead man as auto-rickshaw driver Aman Sharma who suffered a blow to the head in the accident in Sahibabad and was referred to the hospital early morning.

“After nearly 20-25 minutes of treatment, the man died. His injuries were severe. As soon as the doctors declared him dead, people who had come along with him went on a rampage and vandalised the hospital and also beat up staff. A ward boy and a nurse were injred,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent of the hospital. “The incident was also captured on the CCTV system. We have given a police complaint.”

After the attack, the hospital staff abstained work and demanded the immediate arrest of the suspects and invoking section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against them.

Dr Bhargava said that the out-patient services was held up for one hour until the police were able to assuage the staff.

Police registered an FIR under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and section 427 (causing damages) along with section 34 (common intention).

“We added IPC section 307 to the investigation and also levied provisions of Uttar Pradesh Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (​Prevention of Violence And Damage to Property) Act, 2013. Two persons were also arrested and more will be identified soon,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

Police identified the suspects as Mohammad Adil, resident of Pasonda in Sahibabad, and Rahul Kumar, resident of Vaishali sector-1.