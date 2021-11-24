Stage set for Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida airport

Many senior leaders and officials, such as Uttar Pradesh minister for health, family and child welfare Jai Pratap Singh along with additional chief secretary SP Goyal, visited Jewar in Greater Noida on Wednesday to oversee the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Thursday, when he will be laying the foundation stone of the Noida international airport, which will come up along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said the foundation stone laying ceremony is being organised as the biggest event in the state that will be attended by both Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Noida International Airport Limited, the special purpose vehicle looking after the development of the airport, has arranged for at least 75,000 chairs, seven parking lots, four helipads and prepared a ground— measuring 1.25 lakh square metres — with seating arrangements to accommodate a gathering of nearly 200,000 people.

The agency undertaking the preparations has made provisions for two VVIP lounges in the front row. Behind this is the space for media persons and senior party leaders, followed by seating arrangements for the general public who can also listen to the speeches of the leaders on big screens that will be set up in various parts of the venue.

BJP workers from Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and other nearby districts will be occupying the agricultural fields of Ranhera and Rohi village on Jewar-Bulandshar road.

A day before the event, workers were busy laying bricks on footpaths and clearing bushes along the Jewar-Bulandshahr link road.

The stretch will later be converted into a runway for Noida international airport, said officials.

“To my knowledge, it is the biggest event that the UP government is organising. Noida international airport is such a big infrastructure project, one that will create huge job opportunities for everyone in this region. We have taken adequate measures for a successful event and everything is in place,” said Goyal, who was seen taking stock of details along with Singh and NIAL officials.

On October 20 this year, Modi had laid the foundation stone of Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh. “Now, he will inaugurate Noida international airport that is slated to be completed by 2024,” said the additional chief secretary.

“Noida international airport will be bigger when compared to the one in Kushinagar, because Noida is closer to the national capital and has many big cities around, such as Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Hence, the passenger influx here will be more than that at the Kushinagar facility,” said Goyal.

“The work on the airports in Kushinagar and Ayodhya is going on in full swing. Jewar airport will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh, boosting growth in the state,” said Goyal.

Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police Alok Singh on Wednesday also briefed police personnel about the protocols to be followed for the smooth conduct of the programme on Thursday.