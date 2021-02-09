State film council to visit project site in Greater Noida
GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council (UPFDC) officials on Wednesday will discuss the progress about the proposed Film City with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), officials said on Tuesday. Yeida said that UPFDC officials will also visit the project site in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.
“We will put forth the progress that we have made on this project so far,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.
Yeida is likely to receive a detailed project report (DPR) of the project on Wednesday itself. Yeida officials said that UPFDC president Raju Srivastav will discuss all aspects of the film city project and also the DPR.
After discussing the progress report, the Yeida chief will take Srivastav and other members of UPFDC to the site where the Film City is proposed to be developed, said the officials.
Yeida has been exploring three models -- public-private partnership (PPP), the authority alone, or another single developer -- to develop the project. The DPR is expected to find an answer to this question.
“After UPFDC suggestions, the state cabinet will discuss, approve and then guide development of this project,” said a UP government official, not authorized to speak to media.
