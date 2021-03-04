IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens

The Ghaziabad traffic police on Wednesday opened the 6-km stretch of the Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram carriageway on the Hindon elevated road
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 PM IST

The Ghaziabad traffic police on Wednesday opened the 6-km stretch of the Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram carriageway on the Hindon elevated road. Another 5-km stretch of the road from Indirapuram to UP Gate remains shut.

It was shut since November last year on the back of the farmers’ protest at UP Gate.

The 10.3 km Hindon elevated road is a major link between Raj Nagar Extension and UP Gate with an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles using it every day on ordinary days. It linked Ghaziabad to Noida and offered a route to Delhi.

After the route was shut, commuters were forced to use and congest routes via Mohan Nagar to reach CISF Road in Indirapuram from where they can travel to Noida below the Delhi Meerut Expressway.

But, the opening did little to satisfy commuters.

“It is certainly a relief, but then there is the 2-km stretch of the CISF Road to Delhi Meerut Expressway that remains dug up due to a pipeline project that had been going on for the last year,” said B K Pandey, a resident of Vaishali sector-5 who works in Ahimsa Khand, Indirapuram. “That road too needs to be fixed if we are to reduce the traffic problem.”

As a result, moving to Delhi is still fraught with traffic snarls.

The pipeline is a UP Jal Nigam project under a central government urban mission and is to carry treated water from three sewage treatment plants at Indirapuram to the Hindon river.

The project was supposed to finish in July last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

“The road relaying will go up to June or end of May. This is because the road was dug up to a depth of about 3.5 to 4 metres for laying big pipelines. At the base we have filled concrete and sand and a layer will come up soon which will at least make road motorable. However, the bitumen and blacktopping will take more time as we want to ensure that the filling settles down otherwise it may lead to breakage of the road,” said Amit Kumar, executive engineer from the UP Jal Nigam.

“We have deployed our personnel to ensure smooth traffic on the road,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

Kushwaha said that the inner lanes of the Delhi Meerut Expressway stretch will remain shut from Vijay Nagar to UP-Gate. The traffic moving from Vijay Nagar to UP-Gate is presently diverted to sector-62 in Noida while there is an underpass a couple of hundred metres ahead which can take commuters to Indirapuram.

“We thought of this option but the highway lanes of the DME have been barricaded at sector-62, Noida. If we open the barricades, commuters travelling to Indirapuram and even those travelling to Delhi will get mixed up and will finally reach Indirapuram. So, barricading at sector-62 will remain as it will be difficult to differentiate commuters moving to Indirapuram and those trying to go to Delhi,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad improves ‘ease of living’ ranking by 16 notches

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Among 49 Indian cities with a population of more than a million, Ghaziabad has improved its ranking by 16 spots and emerged as the 30th best city in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Air quality slips as wind speed drops in Noida, Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Noida: Pollution levels spiked in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Thursday as wind speed dropped, slowing ventilation of pollutants, air quality monitoring agencies said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait on Thursday said that he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal anytime soon as he has programs lined up till April 3 in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Around 60% of Greater Noida connected with sewage system, say officials

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Around 60% of Greater Noida has been connected with the main sewage line of the city while manholes have been repaired as well to ensure zero blockages, local authority officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Suspect in murder of two property dealers arrested

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder of two property dealers in Greater Noida West in September 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: Noida inoculates 4K people in a day, highest ever

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Over 4,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday, beating the previous highest of 3,082 on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Traders at Atta market want pink toilet in Sector 18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The traders’ body of the Atta market in Sector 18 has asked the Noida authority to build a ‘pink’ toilet in the area for the ease of female customers and shop owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Ghaziabad traffic police on Wednesday opened the 6-km stretch of the Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram carriageway on the Hindon elevated road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 81 autos colour coded on first day of drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started registration of auto-rickshaws for colour codes aimed at easy tracking of their movement across the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Noida: As at least two cases of human trafficking have emerged in the city in the last month, the Noida police said they are working on eliminating this evil in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida has potential to be robotics capital of India: Amitabh Kant

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:27 PM IST
NOIDA: Noida will soon emerge as the “robotics capital of India,” said Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, said in the city on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old murder suspect who was on the run since Sunday after allegedly attacking his 30-year-old friend and a security guard with bricks in a factory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started a survey to identify people eligible for the Centre’s affordable housing scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GDA plans e-bike project for local commute in Indirapuram and Raj Nagar Extension

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Despite two failed attempts, the Ghaziabad Development Authority is not ready to let go of its project to ply e-bikes in the city to improve last mile connectivity and reduce traffic congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

31 dilapidated government school buildings demolished in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad basic education department, with the help of the public works department (PWD), has completed the demolition of 31 dilapidated government school buildings in the district, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP