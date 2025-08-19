Student’s death by suicide: Sharda varsity admin booked for abetment

Greater Noida: Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Sharda University and unidentified individuals over the death by suicide of a 24-year-old B. Tech student who was found dead in a private hostel in Knowledge Park on August 15 night. The university, meanwhile, said had the parents contacted them, they would have been informed about the additional fees and refunded without delay. With more than 20,000 students in the college, it is challenging to monitor each student’s login details for fee deposits. (HT Photos)

In a suicide note recovered from his possession, the deceased described himself as “useless” and also that he could no more take “stress”. The first information report (FIR) also alleged that “the deceased told his parents that classmates bullied him over failing the exam”.

Last Friday, the Sharda University student, originally from Purnia, Bihar, was found dead at a private hostel, located barely two kilometres from the university in Knowledge Park.

On Sunday, two days after the death, Greater Noida police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) against the administration of Sharda University and unidentified individuals, on the complaint of student’s father, who alleged mismanagement.

“The college did not inform us that my son was not attending classes despite accepting tuition fees for the past two years,” reads the FIR.

An investigation found that the student enrolled himself for the university’s B.Tech course in 2022 but stopped attending classes after failing in his second-year exams. “The student received a supplementary exam in the first year. He passed the supplementary exam and admitted to the second year.But after another supplementary exam in second year (2023) , this time he failed in it and then hestopped attending classes since 2023,” said Sharda University’s director (public relations) Dr Ajit Kumar.

“We were informed that the student created fake marksheets from Sharda University and sent them to his parents, claiming he was enrolled and studying. As he had a login ID for the college, his parents continued sending fees to the university’s account. We sent multiple messages about his absence and readmission to the college, but it was revealed that he had provided his personal number, where the university sent messages,” Kumar told HT.

“In last two years, his parents deposited over ₹2.5 lakh in the university’s account. We asked them to provide bank details to return the additional money,” added Kumar, questioning how someone could be considered part of university when they left the course without providing any information.

Police’s investigation, however, revealed lapses on the part of the college, as they continued accepting fees without informing parents that the student had stopped attending classes.

“Evidence provided by the family suggests that they deposited all semester fees without delay. If the student provided an incorrect number at the time of admission, the college should have cross-verified it,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Greater Noida) Vivek Ranjan Rai, adding that any arrest is yet to be made and further investigation is on.