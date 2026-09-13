Supertech homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats

NOIDA: Around 200 homebuyers of 16 incomplete Supertech housing projects protested outside the company’s Sector 96 office on Saturday, demanding government attention to expedite construction and delivery of flats. The demonstrators alleged that despite assurances from NBCC, the housing projects have remained stalled for the past 21 months (HT)

The demonstrators alleged that despite assurances from NBCC, the housing projects have remained stalled for the past 21 months.

Homebuyers said their demands include that the NCLAT follow the Supreme Court’s order to complete the projects, begin construction immediately, and share the project timeline with the homebuyers, who have been waiting for years for their flats.

“We will approach the Supreme Court over NBCC’s failure to finish construction. We are frustrated by zero on-ground progress 21 months after NBCC was handed the projects,” said Dipankar Kumar, one of the protesting homebuyers.

NBCC did not respond to queries sent by HT.

In December 2024, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed NBCC to complete the contract award process within a month.

“The construction was scheduled to commence on May 1, 2025. However, NBCC failed to keep up with the timeline. Thereafter, the NCLAT revised the timeline to May 6, 2026, and set July 31, 2026, as the deadline for completion. However, this deadline was also not met,” said Amita Singh, another homebuyer.

Abhishek Kumar, president of the Noida Extension Flat Owner Welfare Association (NEFOWA), claimed: “Since the Supreme Court-appointed committee named NBCC as the project management consultant (PMC), construction has completely stalled, and even the tendering process has yet to begin.”

The protesters added that they had spent considerably on committee remuneration, consultancy fees, Amicus Curiae fees, and other related expenses without seeing any visible progress.

“The Supreme Court entrusted Amicus Curiae Rajiv Jain with monitoring the projects’ implementation by the committee and NBCC. However, the Amicus Curiae is not providing the apex court with correct information about the actual project status,” claimed Ajay Kumar, another homebuyer.

The homebuyers also decried the lack of a transparent mechanism to understand the true status of the 16 projects.

“Neither the Committee nor the Amicus Curiae is effectively accessible. Multiple emails requesting appointments and meetings have been sent to Rajiv Jain, the Committee, and NBCC, but no concrete responses have been received so far,” said Sunil Kumar, another homebuyer.

Homebuyers demanded that the committee and NBCC provide a timeline for the projects and begin construction immediately.

“If our pleas remain unheard, we plan to organise a march to Parliament,” said Sanjiv Saxena, another protester.