Supertech project: Noida authority to hire agency for demolition of twin towers

The Noida authority on Wednesday said keeping in line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court, it will issue a tender to hire an agency to demolish the twin towers of Supertech project’s Emerald Court in Sector 93 along the Noida expressway.

According to officials of the Noida authority, the private agency may be hired within a month so that the demolition process starts by November.

The Noida authority has filed an FIR against 26 officials and four Supertech directors after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) instituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the irregularities found their alleged involvement in sanctioning the map and the building plans of the twin towers.

Now, the authority has started the process of hiring the agency, which will undertake the demolition process, in consultation with Roorkee-based Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

“We will talk to the realtor and the residents’ welfare association for their suggestions before issuing a tender to hire the agency. We have discussed the issue with CBRI,” said Neha Sharma, additional CEO of the Noida authority.

Meanwhile, the authority has ‘debarred’ two architect firms, which chalked out the map for the twin towers, following the submission of the SIT report which recommended necessary action against the companies. ‘Debarring’ the two firms means they will no longer be able to work in Noida.

The authority has also taken over possession of 7,000 square metres of green belt that the realtor of the Emerald Court project encroached upon and made it a part of the twin towers.

“We will fence this area and then develop it properly. Action has also been initiated against those officials, who did not act against the realtor who grabbed the greenbelt adjoining the twin towers,” said an official from the Noida authority, not authorised to speak to media.

On August 31, the Supreme Court passed orders for the demolition of the twin towers in three months and also called for the prosecution of officials, who had given the approval for the map and building plans of the twin towers. “The record of this case is replete with instances which highlight the collusion between the officers of Noida with the appellant and its management. The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law,” said the SC order.