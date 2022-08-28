'Catching glimpse for the last time’: People take selfies with Supertech twin towers ahead of demolition | Video
The towers will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. The twin towers are set to be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials told the media.
A sense of anticipation prevailed in Noida, not too far from Delhi, as the countdown for the court-mandated implosion of the Supertech twin towers began Saturday night. Several residents of Noida’s 93-A and other neighbouring sectors gathered at the site to take pictures, videos and selfies with the twin towers. The illegally constructed twin towers will be razed down with the use of 3,700 kilos of explosives at 2:30 pm on Sunday.
People also took to Twitter to share pictures and selfies. A journalist also shared an unverified video of the residents gathering at the demolition site in the middle of the night. In the video, posted by Pooja Dubey, a number of cars can be seen parked opposite the towers and people come out to see the illegal building for one last time.
“Catching the glimpse of Supertech twin towers for the last time before the big demolition. These twin towers have been a daily sight in Noida for a long time. Hope it doesn’t affect anyone’s health and goes as per authorities plan,” a Twitter user wrote, sharing a picture of the towers which he took in the dead of the night.
"There is of course risk to surrounding buildings. We are enjoying it here as it's the last day of the building," a Noida resident told news agency PTI. "It is also a message for builders that wrongdoings would be traced and tracked. The message is good," another added. The police and security personnel remained deployed at the site in Sector 93A since Saturday evening, PTI reported.
The towers will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. The twin towers are set to be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials told the media. "All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI Saturday evening.
(With PTI inputs)
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
