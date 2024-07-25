Suspect who helped cyber frauds in Cambodia dupe Indians held by Greater Noida police

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assisting an international gang of cyber fraudsters based in Cambodia dupe Indians of svereal lakhs of rupees, senior police officers of Greater Noida said on Tuesday. He was directly involved with the gang in Cambodia. They had paid him ₹ 32 lakh to provide 10,000 Indian sim cards, of which 530 he had delivered to the three suspects in India, who were earlier arrested. He was supposed to deliver the rest of the SIM cards as well, but aborted the plan after the arrests in April. (HT PHOTO/representational image)

Earlier in April, the Bisrakh police station team had busted a gang of cyber frauds and arrested three people, including Chinese and Nepalese nationals. Around 530 activated sim cards, which were obtained using forged documents, were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to police, the suspects provided support to a gang in Cambodia.

“The cyber fraud gang used mobile apps such as Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and some Chinese apps there (in Cambodia) to dupe people in India. The gang used these activated SIM cards to commit cyber frauds on unsuspecting targets,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

On Monday evening, a fourth member of the gang, was held from Kolkata by the police team. “The suspect has been identified as Rahul Sinha (32), a resident of Indranagar, West Bengal. He was directly involved with the gang in Cambodia. They had paid him ₹32 lakh to provide 10,000 Indian sim cards, of which 530 he had delivered to the three suspects in India, who were earlier arrested. He was supposed to deliver the rest of the SIM cards as well, but aborted the plan after the arrests in April,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

Three mobile phones and one laptop were recovered from the suspect, and he was brought to Greater Noida on transit remand on Tuesday, Kumar said.

According to police, the cyber criminals used their local network to create social media accounts on Indian sim cards, and then these accounts were operated by those in Cambodia.

“They carry out all types of cyber frauds on social media after befriending victims and luring them into share trading or ”work from home” tasks,” said the SHO.

The suspect has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.