SUV driver injures fuel station worker, flees without paying in Greater Noida; held

Greater Noida: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly ramming his SUV into a fuel station employee near the underpass in Chitehra village while trying to flee without paying for fuel, police said. Police said the driver was taken into custody and his SUV, which lacked a registration plate, was seized (HT)

Police identified the suspect as Harsh, a resident of Bulandshahr. Police added that Harsh was taken into custody the same night and his SUV, which lacked a registration plate, was seized.

According to police, Harsh filled diesel worth ₹4,100 between 5:30pm and 5:45pm at Raghunandan petrol pump in Badalpur area and drove away without paying. Two fuel station employees chased him on a motorcycle and alerted another colleague, Kuldeep Sharma, by phone when the vehicle entered the highway.

“Sharma took an internal route and reached ahead of the SUV near the underpass in Chitehra village. However, Harsh rammed into Sharma’s motorcycle when he drove in front of the SUV. Sharma fell to the side, and his motorcycle got stuck under the SUV,” said Amit Kumar Bhadana, station house officer (SHO) of Badalpur police station.

Police said Sharma, who is around 40 years old, was taken to a hospital and is currently stable.

“After hitting Sharma, Harsh dragged the motorcycle for around 2–3 km at high speed, leaving the bike completely damaged,” SHO Kumar added.

An alleged CCTV footage of the incident shows a black Thar dragging a motorcycle underneath it, with sparks visible as metal parts scraped the road surface.

Police said teams from Jarcha, Dadri, and other local units were alerted by the fuel station staff, and Harsh was apprehended while trying to flee via an internal village road.

A case has been registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 109 (attempt to murder) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway and Harsh will be produced for remand, police said.