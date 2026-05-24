Tailor held for arson during workers’ protest in Noida

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested a 45-year-old for allegedly setting multiple vehicles on fire during the labour protest in Noida’s Sector 63 last month, officials said on Saturday. Police said Naresh and his associates allegedly set fire to several four-wheelers and two-wheelers (Photo for representation)

Police identified the accused as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 63 originally from Jaitikhera in Fatehpur. Kumar was allegedly involved in violence and arson near Vipul Motors in Sector 63 during the workers’ protest.

According to police, large groups of labourers and workers gathered at multiple locations across the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on April 13, disrupting law and order and prompting the registration of cases at various police stations.

Police said Naresh and his associates allegedly set fire to several four-wheelers and two-wheelers parked near Vipul Motors in a “planned manner” and used iron pipes to vandalise others. A case in connection with the incident was registered at the Sector 63 police station.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said in a statement: “Naresh worked as a tailor at Mahavira Company in Sector 63, and had allegedly entered the company premises on the day of the protest and incited employees to go on strike. He later joined sloganeering workers and moved towards Vipul Motors where a crowd had already assembled.”

Police said a special team identified the accused and gathered evidence using “scientific methods”. Officials claimed that the collected evidence showed the accused participating in the arson.

Police said the investigation also revealed that Kumar had allegedly been present during a previous labour agitation in Manesar, Haryana. Officials said documents related to labour unions were found on his mobile phone.

They added that after the incident, Kumar allegedly ported his phone number to another service provider to evade arrest, but investigators later seized the device.

Police have already arrested 32-year-old Anil Kumar, a resident of Noida Phase-2, for allegedly sharing provocative messages on WhatsApp groups during the workers’ protest. Anil worked as a driver for a deputy commissioner of police.