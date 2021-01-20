Teen goes missing from Noida boarding school

IND USA
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:40 PM IST

Noida: A 14-year-old girl from Jharkhand went missing from a boarding school located under sector 49 police jurisdiction on Tuesday night. The Noida police have registered a kidnapping case.

The incident came to fore at 2.30am when the girl’s older sister found her missing, the police said.

According to the police, the 16-year-old sister said that she had woken up in the middle of the night and found the her (the missing girl) bed empty. She looked around the hostel and in the washroom and when she could not find the girl, she raised an alarm after which a call was made to the police helpline.

Based on the sister’s complaint, a case of kidnapping (section 363 of Indian Penal Code) was registered at the sector 49 police station.

Police officials said that a search for the girl is on. “We have checked the CCTV footage which shows the girl leaving the premises alone around 11pm through a portion of the gate which was under renovation. Her family has been contacted and teams have been formed to look for her,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The girl studies with her sister and four other cousins at the boarding school. Her mother works as a domestic help in Delhi while her father passed away a few years back, the police said.

Officials of the school are trying to reach out to her relatives to find her.

“We have spoken to her sisters and friends but no one has any information about her whereabouts. We are trying to contact all her relatives as well to locate her. No one has any idea as to why she might have left,” said Seema Chaudhary, manager for the school.

The school had come to limelight in July last year when a 14-year-old girl was found hanging in her room. The school had hushed up the alleged suicide without informing local police, but the Haryana-based family had alleged that there was foul play involved in the matter.

Based on their allegations, an FIR was registered at the sector 49 police station against the school management but Noida police had concluded it to be a case of suicide. The note written by the girl was verified by forensics and it was found to be her hand writing. The claims were found to be false and the case was later closed.

