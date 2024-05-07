Teen’s abduction, murder: Greater Noida cops face action for failing to rescue boy

A day after the body of a 15-year-old boy, the son of a dhaba owner in Greater Noida, was found in a canal in Milka Mosamgarh in Bulandshahr, around 50 kilometres from Greater Noida, 11 teams have been formed to trace the suspects, senior police officers said, adding that departmental action was also taken against the officers concerned for failing to locate and rescue the boy who was kidnapped from outside his father’s dhaba in Beta 2 locality last Wednesday. Police tried tracing the car using CCTV footage but found that the number plate was a fake. Four days later, on Sunday morning, the teenager’s body was spotted in a canal. (HT Photo)

“Station house officer of Beta 2 police station, Munendra Singh, was transferred on Sunday night, and clarification has been sought from ACP, Greater Noida,” said Shivhari Meena, joint commissioner of police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Some important points have come to the fore. We are working on these leads and will soon nab the suspects,” Meena said, adding that 11 teams have been formed to investigate the case and arrest the suspects.

According to police, teenager Kunal Sharma, a resident of a Mayana village in Rabupura, was helping his father run the dhaba in Accher area in Beta 2 locality, outside of which he was kidnapped on Wednesday by a gang, including a woman, who arrived there in a white car.

Police said the woman spoke with Sharma for a while and then took him to the car and made him get in before getting in herself. A man dressed in white also got into the car and they took off. Police tried tracing the car using CCTV footage, but found that the number plate was a fake. Sharma’s phone was switched off as soon as he got into the car, police said.

Four days later, on Sunday morning, a resident of Mila Mosamgarh spotted Sharma’s body in a canal. “Around 8am on Sunday, locals of Milka Mosamgarh found a body in the canal. One of my relatives reached the spot, took a photograph of the body, and shared it with my nephew. The body was identified as that of my son,” said Sharma’s father Krishna Kumar Sharma.

“Injury marks were spotted on the body of the deceased. The short post-mortem report said the body is suspected to be three days old. So we suspect that the boy was killed on the day he was kidnapped (Wednesday),” Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said.

“The cause of death is not ascertained yet, so the viscera have been preserved.” said Prasad, adding that they have checked toll plaza CCTV cameras, but the white car did not cross any of them.

Another senior officer hinted that the case is likely to be transferred to the Uttar Pradesh special task force (UP-STF) as it is suspected that suspects in this case are “professional killers”.

“We are also in the process of transferring the probe to the UP-STF. The car used in the crime is yet to be traced and the woman who asked the boy to get into the car has not been identified until now,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

A murder case has been registered at Beta 2 police station on Sunday and further investigation is underway.