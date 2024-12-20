Textile industry hosts landmark HR summit in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The textile and apparel industry marked a milestone with the inauguration of the country’s first dedicated Human Resource Summit and Excellence Awards, hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday. The second half of the event was dedicated to the TBD Excellence Awards, chaired by Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh. The awards recognized exemplary work in HR management by individuals and organizations, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to innovation and employee welfare. (HT PHOTO)

The event was organised with the support of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Titled ‘TBD Textile Connect,’ the event aimed to highlight the critical importance of structured HR practices in driving organisational success in the textile sector. As the industry grapples with emerging challenges and opportunities, the summit served as a vital platform for industry veterans, HR professionals, and academic experts to exchange insights, share best practices, and explore innovative strategies.

The summit was inaugurated by additional secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, Rohit Kansal, in the presence of Alok Kumar, principal secretary of the department of textiles and handloom, and both emphasized the need for a robust HR framework to bolster the industry’s growth.

The event featured engaging panel discussions led by industry experts, CHROs (Chief Human Resources Officers) and CXOs (senior executives in leadership roles) from major companies such as Welspun, Vardhman, and Trident. Topics ranged from talent acquisition and employee engagement to diversity, inclusion, and the role of structured HR management in driving corporate and industry growth. Participants gained valuable insights into the latest trends and practices in HR management, learning from the real-world experiences of their peers.

Highlighting the event’s significance, Kumar Abhishek, director of Unified Knowledge Services Pvt. Ltd., the organizing company, stated, “TBD Textile Connect is not just about discussing challenges but crafting actionable solutions. By fostering a culture of HR excellence, we aim to significantly enhance the industry’s productivity and sustainability.”

The Union Minister of Textiles, emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the textile sector. He stated, “We have prepared a road map for creating 4.5-6 crore jobs in the textile sector by 2030. This initiative aims to increase the industry’s market size from approximately USD 165 billion to USD 350 billion, reflecting a significant push towards growth and employment generation in the textile industry”.