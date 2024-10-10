This Durga Puja, Noida pandals pay homage to Kolkata rape victim

Gautam Budh Nagar district is all geared up to usher in Durga Puja festivities from Thursday, with leading Durga Puja committees dedicating their pandal themes to pay homage to the Kolkata rape and murder case victim while also highlighting women empowerment and the rich artistic and cultural heritage of Bengal. On Shashthi, or the sixth day of Navratri festivities, during the unveiling of Goddess Durga idol at Noida Kali Bari in Sector 26 on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In Noida, several leading committees, such as those at Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100, and Balaka Durgotsav at Sector 61, have centered their themes and events around public awareness about women safety and calling for justice in crimes against women.

The move highlights how this year’s festivities have been subdued at some venues owing to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Dr RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Anupam Banerjee, vice president, of Noida Kalibari Puja, in Sector 26, said they organised a “Ajker Tillotamma”painting competition on Sunday, seeking justice for the victim.

“While it’s usually a fun-filled four days for us, there is a sense of sadness around this year’s Puja because of the gruesome incident at Kolkata’s Dr RG Kar Hospital. As a Bengali, we take immense pride in Kolkata being safe for women. We will treat this year’s Durga Puja to throw light on women’s issues,” said Anurupa Bagchi Singh, executive committee member, Lotus Boulevard.

Emerald Court in Sector 93A, Noida, which will be organising its maiden Durga Puja this year, has kept “Nari Shakti (women empowerment)” as its theme, said Dr Soma Gool, vice president, Utsav Pujo Samiti, the organiser.

“This year’s theme, Nari Shakti, underscores the true strength and power that Goddess Durga inspires in every woman. The theme will be highlighted through various cultural programmes and activities. Though this event marks a modest beginning, the organisers are thrilled and highly motivated for future celebrations. As the Goddess returns to her maternal home in grandeur, Emerald Court stands united in celebrating Nari Shakti,” said Gool.

The Sector 137 Sarbojanin Puja committee is taking visitors through a nostalgic journey of the forgotten art of traditional puppet shows of Bengal. The highlight of this year’s puja is the vibrant street art, created by Sector 137 residents.

Pallavi Tripathi, a member of Saptarshi Sangha, located in Sector 50, said that they are set to mark their 20th Durga Puja “Sharadotsav” with a focus on the significance of the nine nights of “Navaratri”. He said they have used aesthetic folk artefacts and décor of rural Bengal to showcase the state’s artistry and culture.

In Ghaziabad, a Durga Puja committee has chosen the theme of Ramayana. “Our objective of choosing the theme Ramayana – through the eyes of the cottage artisans is to showcase the unique artwork of the artisans of Bengal in depicting the epic tales of Ramayana,” said Abhijit Roy, vice president and founder member of Prantic Durga Puja Committee.