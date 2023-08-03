This is the best time to invest in Himachal, says Himachal CM at hospitality expo in Greater Noida

Himachal Pradesh chief minister SS Sukhu inaugurated the India International Hospitality Expo 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. In its sixth edition, Himachal Pradesh (HP) was chosen as the focus state, with the goal of promoting and advancing the hospitality industry in the hilly region. Himachal Pradesh chief minister SS Sukhu inaugurated the India International Hospitality Expo 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), said that more than 250 exhibitors from across the country are participating in the four-day B2B expo.

“These exhibitors, all hospitality professionals, are showcasing the industry’s latest trends and innovations. From crockery items to architectural designs, horticulture to sanitization - every hospitality amenity is presented under one roof at the expo. They are showcasing their products to over 20,000 registered buyers who are attending the event,” he said.

Kumar added, “Himachal has positioned itself as an all-season destination, garnering international attention and attracting travelers from around the world. This year, the state has witnessed the highest number of tourists in six years, welcoming a total of 1.6 crore visitors as of June 2023”.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister expressed the state government’s commitment to boosting tourism in Himachal Pradesh. “We are working on enhancing infrastructure, particularly in the Kangra district, to attract tourists. Robust infrastructure development is essential to draw visitors to the state,” he said.

The chief minister said that it is a common misconception that people from outside the state cannot buy land in Himachal Pradesh. “The land laws in Himachal Pradesh stipulate that non-residents cannot purchase land here. However, there is a provision for government approval, enabling such purchases. The state government is keen to allow investors, especially in the hotel and hospitality sector, to acquire land and property. This presents an opportune time to invest in Himachal,” he said.

Prominent Himachal Pradesh officials, including Raghubeer Singh Bali, chairman of the HP Tourism Development Corporation Limited, and Pramod Saxena, chief secretary of the Himachal government, also participated in the event.

The four-day event concludes on August 5.

