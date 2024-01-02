Three arrested by Noida police in gang-rape case, victim allured in pretext of giving job

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Three accused were arrested on December 1 by Noida police in a horrific gang-rape incident that took place in June 2023. As per the Police the victim was sexually assaulted after being allured for a job. After being blackmailed the victim registered the case on December 30. Two accused are still absconding. HT Image

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Azad, Vikas, Rajkumar and Mehmi.

Noida police said, "On the basis of the complaint given by a victim aged 26 years at Noida Police Station Sector 39 on December 30, 2023, a case has been registered against five accused in the gang rape incident in the name of providing job. In the course of the investigation, a medical examination of the victim was done within 24 hours. Statement of the victim under section 161 and section 164 of CrPC was recorded before the Hon'ble Court."

Noida police further said that based on available evidence, a team has been formed and three accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

"The accused arrested are Rajkumar, Azad and Vikas from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Accused Ravi and Mehmi are yet to be arrested, all possible efforts are being made to arrest them. Due to fear the victim did not complain at the time when the incident occurred, but the victim was being blackmailed by the accused. The victim reported on December 30, 2023, at Noida Police Station No. 39," the Noida police further said.

Noida police officials immediately took legal action and arrested three accused and presented them before the Court. (ANI)