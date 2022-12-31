Three arrested for defrauding students on pretext of MBBS admissions

Noida police arrested two women and a man on Friday who allegedly collected money from several students fraudulently on the pretext of securing MBBS admissions in reputed government colleges.

The suspects had an office in the name of ‘career junction’ in Sector 63 from where they contacted medical aspirants through calls and messages, said police officers. They would call the students to their office for counselling and ask for ₹15 to ₹30 lakh from every student for securing a seat, said police officers from Sector 63 police station.

All the arrested accused were employees while the mastermind who ran the gang, Vijender, is on the run, said police.

The three arrested suspects, Taskeer Ahmad Khan, Hritik Singh and Vaishali Pal, are graduates who worked in the “company” as “human relations manager” and “admission consultants” and dealt directly with the students.

The gang would target medical aspirants who failed or didn’t do well in the NEET exam for medical entrance.

“We came to know that the gang had formed a fake company and used to contact those students who failed or didn’t do well in the NEET exam. They would provide counselling to the students and take lakhs of rupees to get them admission in government medical colleges. Fake counselling letters were also given to each of the students. We received the first complaint on December 19 and have got at least 25 complaints so far,” said Amit Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1, Central Noida.

The gang was operating since September in Sector 63 when it published ads to enroll people for tele-calling for different roles. Later in October, they acquired data of students after the NEET exam result was declared.

“Initially they were duping people on the pretext of getting them admission at private colleges. However, they did not get a good response, after which they started telling students that they can get admissions at government colleges,” Singh said.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Once the students went to their respective colleges for which they were given admission letters, they found that these letters were fake. That is when we started getting the complaints. We have formed teams and are conducting raids to nab the others involved,” said Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of sector 63 police station.

Officers said the arrested suspects are being questioned to ascertain the amount of money involved in the scam.