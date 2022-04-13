Three from same family shot at over pet dog’s bark in Ghaziabad
A group of men allegedly shot and critically injured three of their neighbours as they were furious after the pet dog of the victims barked at them. The police said that a man and his two sons sustained bullet injuries during the incident and were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital at Dilshad Garden in Delhi.
The incident took place on Monday night at Manan Dham under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham police station. The complaint registered by the wife of the victim said that her husband, Sushil Kumar, (40), and two sons Aman, (17), and Tarun, (15), were shot at by three men — Satyam Kumar alias Athanni and Shivam Kumar alias Chavanni along with another unidentified suspect.
“Some three days ago, the two neighbours had an altercation after the victims’ pet dog barked at the suspects. After the intervention of other neighbours, the matter was pacified to some extent. On Monday late night, the pet dog barked at the suspects again and in a fit of rage, they brought firearms and shot at the victims after another altercation. All the three victims suffered gunshot injuries and had to be rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Madhuban Bapudham police station.
The police said that based on the complaint, they registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the two named suspects and their unidentified accomplice.
“My husband and two sons sustained gunshot injuries. They stay near Manan Dham and are into dairy business, while I stay at Vijay Nagar at our permanent residence. When I reached the spot after I came to know about the incident, my husband told me the names of the suspects. I made arrangements to take my husband and sons to the hospital,” said Kuntesh Devi, wife of injured Sushil Kumar.
The police said that the incident took place around midnight and they were able to trace and nab two of the suspects — Satyam,(25), and Shivam, (24).
“Both were arrested from a spot near the scene of the crime and they told us that they were annoyed because of the pet dog’s constant barking. We have also come to know about the whereabouts of their accomplice and he will also be arrested soon,” SHO Sunil Kumar added.
-
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
-
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
-
How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers
Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.
-
Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
-
Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics