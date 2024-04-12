Three killed in road accident in Greater Noida

Three of a family were killed and another injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed their motorbike near Pari Chowk on Friday, officials said. Police have registered a case against the unidentified errant driver and began investigations. It was found that all of victims were residents of Kulesara village and were travelling on the same two-wheeler, they had gone to attend a wedding in Kasna and were returning home when the accident occurred near Pari Chowk. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT Photo)

According to the police, they received information about the accident around 2.30am on Friday.

“As soon as we received information, a team from Beta-2 police station rushed to the spot and found four people injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The four were identified as Surendra Singh (28), his sister Shaily (26), his brother Anshu (14) and Anshu’s friend Simmi. Singh was riding the bike,” Munendra Singh, station house officer, Beta-2 police station, said.

While three of the family- Surendra, Shaily and Anshu died during treatment, Simmi is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

“During investigation, it was found that all of them were residents of Kulesara village under Ecotech-3 police station jurisdiction and were travelling on the same two-wheeler. They had gone to attend a wedding in Kasna and were returning home after the function. The speeding vehicle is yet to be identified,” another officer part of the investigation said, asking not to be named.

The family members of the deceased were informed and a complaint by the deceased man’s father Shiv Singh has been submitted at the Beta-2 police station.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causes grievous hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to find the vehicle involved in the accident. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.