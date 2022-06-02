Three miscreants held after shootouts in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police nabbed three men in two separate shootouts on Wednesday. Authorities said one of the men had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his arrest and was wanted for the past four years, while the other two were wanted in connection with the theft of mobile phone screens worth ₹80 lakh.

According to the police, the first shootout took place under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 1 police station, during which they managed to nab two men wanted in connection with the theft of mobile phone screens at Unitech Company in Greater Noida

“Late Wednesday night, a police team on duty near the Gautam Buddha University signalled a black motorcycle coming from the direction of Dankaur to stop. However, the two men didn’t stop and, instead, pushed the personnel and tried to flee,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

As policemen chased them, the men fired at the personnel. When the policemen retaliated, one of the men got injured and both were nabbed. Police identified the injured man as Sagar ‘Shooter’ and his accomplice as one Suraj. They recovered a countrymade pistol along with live and empty cartridges from the men’s possession.

Katyayan said the two men stole mobile displays worth ₹80 lakh from a company.

Sarita Malik, in-charge of Ecotech 1 police station, said that with the arrest of the two, they have managed to nab nine suspects involved in the Unitech robbery case. “We have also managed to recover all the 6,400 stolen mobile displays. We are also going initiate action against the gang under the Gangster Act,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, the second shootout took place under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 police station on Wednesday, during which police nabbed a wanted man carrying a bounty of ₹25,000 on his arrest. The police identified the suspect as one Shabbir, a resident of Bulandshahr district, and said he was among the top 10 wanted criminals of the police station, police said.

“Shabbir was wanted in connection with a loot case, which took place in 2018. Since we could not trace him, a bounty of ₹25,000 was announced on his arrest. Teams have been working tirelessly to nab him. We received a tip-off about his movements and got to know he would pass the area to head towards Khoda, Ghaziabad. We laid a trap near Dadiya Baba culvert. He tried to flee away and fired at the police. In retaliation, he was injured in the leg and nabbed,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said.

He added that the Shabbir was rushed to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police have recovered a bike and a countrymade pistol along with cartridges from his possession.