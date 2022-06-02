Three miscreants held after shootouts in Noida
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police nabbed three men in two separate shootouts on Wednesday. Authorities said one of the men had a bounty of ₹25,000 on his arrest and was wanted for the past four years, while the other two were wanted in connection with the theft of mobile phone screens worth ₹80 lakh.
According to the police, the first shootout took place under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech 1 police station, during which they managed to nab two men wanted in connection with the theft of mobile phone screens at Unitech Company in Greater Noida
“Late Wednesday night, a police team on duty near the Gautam Buddha University signalled a black motorcycle coming from the direction of Dankaur to stop. However, the two men didn’t stop and, instead, pushed the personnel and tried to flee,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.
As policemen chased them, the men fired at the personnel. When the policemen retaliated, one of the men got injured and both were nabbed. Police identified the injured man as Sagar ‘Shooter’ and his accomplice as one Suraj. They recovered a countrymade pistol along with live and empty cartridges from the men’s possession.
Katyayan said the two men stole mobile displays worth ₹80 lakh from a company.
Sarita Malik, in-charge of Ecotech 1 police station, said that with the arrest of the two, they have managed to nab nine suspects involved in the Unitech robbery case. “We have also managed to recover all the 6,400 stolen mobile displays. We are also going initiate action against the gang under the Gangster Act,” Malik said.
Meanwhile, the second shootout took place under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 police station on Wednesday, during which police nabbed a wanted man carrying a bounty of ₹25,000 on his arrest. The police identified the suspect as one Shabbir, a resident of Bulandshahr district, and said he was among the top 10 wanted criminals of the police station, police said.
“Shabbir was wanted in connection with a loot case, which took place in 2018. Since we could not trace him, a bounty of ₹25,000 was announced on his arrest. Teams have been working tirelessly to nab him. We received a tip-off about his movements and got to know he would pass the area to head towards Khoda, Ghaziabad. We laid a trap near Dadiya Baba culvert. He tried to flee away and fired at the police. In retaliation, he was injured in the leg and nabbed,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said.
He added that the Shabbir was rushed to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police have recovered a bike and a countrymade pistol along with cartridges from his possession.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics