Ghaziabad: Couple, 10-year-old son thrown off bike, crushed under truck

Three members of a Delhi-based family — a 37-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and their 10-year-old son — were killed, while their seven-year-old son was critically injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a cylinder-laden truck in Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said. Police said that following the collision, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. (HT Photo)

Officials said the family was thrown onto the road after the impact and crushed under the truck’s tyres. Three of them died on the spot, while the youngest child sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred around 4pm on Loni–Bhopura Road in the Teela Mor area. The truck driver initially fled the scene but was later detained by the police.

The deceased were identified as Lalit Singh (37), his wife Pinky (34), and their son Aarav (10), residents of Burari in northwest Delhi. The injured child, Neerav (7), is reported to be in critical condition.

“Lalit was riding the bike with his wife and two sons while travelling from Delhi to his in-laws’ house in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, when the accident took place near Bhopura,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said that following the collision, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. After receiving a call reporting the accident, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured child to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Shalimar Garden), said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place as the motorcycle was overtaking the truck. “As the biker crossed the truck, he suddenly applied brakes after encountering a large crater on the road and lost control of the vehicle. The truck then ran over the family,” he said.

The ACP added that the seating arrangement on the motorcycle contributed to the severity of the injuries. “The seven-year-old was sitting on his mother’s lap, while the 10-year-old was seated between his parents,” he said.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident. The truck driver, identified as Sanjay Kumar (44), a resident of Loni, has been detained, and further investigation is underway.