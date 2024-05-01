Three schools in Ghaziabad get threat mails, police to lodge FIRs

At least three schools in trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad received bomb threats via email and it soon triggered panic among parents and school authorities. The police said they carried out extensive checks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal squads and concluded that the emails were a hoax. The police said they carried out extensive checks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal squads and concluded that the emails were a hoax. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police on Wednesday evening said they are in the process of registering FIRs at Shalimar Garden and Link Road police stations under which the three schools are situated.

“We carried out comprehensive checks at all three schools -- two in Shalimar Garden and one in Chandra Nagar. Nothing was found on the premises. We have asked the school authorities to stay alert and report any such emails or threats to the police. The FIRs are being registered and will attract provisions of Indian Penal Code and also the Information Technology Act,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), trans-Hindon.

The police said all schools received similar emails with almost similar content on Wednesday.

Gyananjaya Singh, DCP, city, and Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP, rural, confirmed that no such threat mails were received in any of the schools in their jurisdiction.

“We received a mail around 6.43am. By 8.30am, parents had started calling the school. Within 15 minutes, we alerted the police and they arrived and conducted comprehensive searches on the premises. Nothing suspicious was found,” said Arvind Kumar, chairperson of one of the schools in Shalimar Garden.

Such threat mails reached multiple schools in neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar and also the national capital on Wednesday, causing parents to panic.

“We were worried and started calling the school. By 10am, a message came from the school that they are sending primary class students back home in view of safety concerns. By 10.45am, my child was sent back on the school bus,” said Nishant Goel, a parent from Govindpuram.

Subhash Jain, president of Independent Schools’ Federation of India, an association of over 100 schools, said, “Of the 100 member schools, about 35 discontinued classes on Wednesday in view of safety concerns and sent children home by school buses. Parents also arrived and took children back home. We were in touch with police authorities and the threat mails were found to be hoax. The schools will function as usual on Thursday.”