Three women booked for abusing security guard at Noida high-rise

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday booked three women for abusing and misbehaving with a security guard at a high-rise society in Noida. The incident took place at around 1am on Saturday, police said, adding that the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), SM Khan, said that women are aged between 25 to 28 years. They were travelling in a car and entered Ajnara Homes society located at Sector 121, where two of the three women live in a rented accommodation.

“Since the car did not have a sticker of the housing society, the security guard objected when the suspects tried to park the car inside the premises. The three women soon got into an argument with the security guards. The argument escalated and the women allegedly hurled abuses at one of the security guards and also held him by his collar,” ADCP Khan said.

The suspects have been identified as Deeksha Tiwari and Anjali Tiwari, who are sisters and hail from Nainital in Uttarakhand and reside in Ajnara Homes society on rent and Kakul Ahmed, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida West.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where one of the women can be seen misbehaving with the security guard.

On Saturday morning, security guard Ujjwal Shukla submitted a complaint at Phase 3 police station.

“In his complaint, Shukla alleged that the women were under the influence of alcohol and abused and assaulted him. A non-cognisable report was registered at the police station against the three suspects under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Vijay Kumar, in charge, Phase 3 police station.

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody by the police while Deeksha is on the run, police said. The suspects were produced before a magistrate on Saturday and sent to jail.

Earlier in August this year, a woman was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard at a high-rise society in Sector 128.

