To keep tab on candidates’ spending, GB Nagar admin lists price of poll items

: To keep a strict vigil on the expenditure by candidates in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has fixed the price of various commodities, ranging from eatables including snacks, tea, to SUVs. All candidates of the Gautam Budh Nagar seat will provide the details of their respective election expenditure to the district administration in three phases -- on April 12, 18 and 24. (HT PHOTO/representational image)

The process of filing of nominations by candidates was concluded on Thursday and the scrutiny process of filed nominations is currently under process.

All candidates of the Gautam Budh Nagar seat will provide the details of their respective election expenditure to the district administration in three phases -- on April 12, 18 and 24, said officials on Friday.

These will be matched by the expenditure details maintained by the expenditure observers appointed by the district administration for monitoring poll expenses among other electoral activities of the candidates.

District magistrate and chief electoral officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma said, “The candidates will have to manage their expenditure within the prescribed limit set. Almost all items that will be used by the candidates have been priced after a market survey.”

“The idea is to ensure that the items are correctly priced and that the election expenditure submitted by the candidates is accurately assessed. This will help us in keeping a tab on the expenditure while ensuring that the expenses are within the set limit as per the Election Commission of India,” the DM said.

Items such as TV, lights, coolers, heaters, table fans, pandals, sofas, quilts, tables, etc., have been priced per day usage. Items such as flexes, banners, posters, flags, hoarding, etc, have been priced on per day.

Light vehicles, heavy vehicles from up to 15-seater to 46-seater vehicles, trucks, petrol engine/diesel engine cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles are also priced per day usage.

Special teams and special poll observers and expenditure observers have been appointed while flying squad, static surveillance, among other teams for vigilance have been pressed into action.

As per the ECI, spending limits for candidates contesting Lok Sabha elections, 2024, as those in small states are permitted to spend a maximum of ₹75 lakh while in larger states, the spending limit is up to ₹ 95 lakh.