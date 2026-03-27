To tackle noise pollution, Noida to install sound barriers on Bhangel elevated road

NOIDA:The Noida authority has approved ₹25 crore to install sound barriers on the newly opened Bhangel elevated road to mitigate noise pollution. “The Noida authority has approved a ₹25 crore fund to install sound barriers to reduce vehicular noise.The project was also vetted and given a go-ahead by The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) ,” said AK Arora, general manager, Noida authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move comes after complaints by people living in old residential areas in Bhangel of increased noise pollution since the road opened in January, 2026, said officials.

“The Noida authority has approved a ₹25 crore fund to install sound barriers to reduce vehicular noise.The project was also vetted and given a go-ahead by The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) ,” said AK Arora, general manager, Noida authority.

The sound barriers will be six feet height, according to Indian Road Congress norms. Around 50 houses are located close to the elevated road and have been affected by the noise.

The authority has already installed ‘view cutter’ on the 90 metre stretch and will now install sound barriers on the 4.5-km stretch, added Arora.

View cutters are structural panels designed to reduce traffic or industrial noise using polycarbonate, metal, or acoustic materials.

Bhangel elevated road begins from residential areas, including Sector 49, Agahpur, Sector 48 pass through Barola, Bhangel and ends at Sector 82.

“Since the elevated road opened, it has caused major disturbances. We hope the Noida authority will address the issue without further delay,” said Mayank Gupta, a resident of Sector 49.

Officials added the authority is likely to issue a tender in next two months to finalise the agency to install sound barriers.