Traffic bottleneck continues at Noida-Delhi border

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi via the DND flyway faced a harrowing time on Wednesday as the usual office hour rush was exacerbated by a procession near the Dalit Prerna Sthal. Traffic jam on Chilla border in Noida on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Several supporters had gathered near the Dalit Prerna Sthal for Kanshi Ram’s Jayanti, that led to traffic jams. This, combined with the usual morning rush hour traffic, led to more congestion. We deployed more personnel to manage the situation,” said Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

To manage the evening rush hour traffic, police also placed barricades towards the Noida end of the DND flyway near the loop leading down to Dadri Main Road, creating a U-turn near Rajnigandha Chowk from where vehicles can travel back and return to the Dadri Main Road. This is a detour of around 700 metres, officers said.

DCP Yadav said the extended U-turn from Rajnigandha Chowk will be done periodically. “We will divert traffic to take a U-turn from Rajnigandha Chowk when the load increases. Officers will be deployed who will enforce the diversion for a few minutes at a time, depending on the pressure,” he said.

While the extended U-turn is not a permanent solution, traffic officers said they have written to the Noida Authority to look into engineering solutions to widen the stretch between Noida and the Capital.