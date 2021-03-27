Traffic crawls at Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: The traffic near the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway moved at a snail’s pace on Saturday, especially from noon to 3pm, as scores of people took to the road to travel from Noida and Delhi to their home towns for Holi.

The huge pile-up of vehicles near the toll plaza compelled some commuters to take to social media and post photos and videos stating that the waiting time was between 30-45 minutes.

Tagging Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, in his tweet, Manish Bajpai, a commuter, wrote, “This is the status of Yamuna Expressway Jewar toll plaza and queue is 45 minutes long! Wondering how much fuel is burnt for no reason? Please do something to save this.” Vivek Gupta, another commuter, wrote, “Imagine spending 30 minutes on a toll plaza in 2021.”

Stretching 165 kilometres, the Yamuna expressway connects Delhi to Agra via Greater Noida. This is also a significant route connecting the national capital region to western UP and Bihar. The six-lane access-controlled expressway has four toll plazas and six interchanges along the entire length.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said a number of people were travelling home for Holi. “This is the reason why the traffic movement slowed down on the Noida-Agra side of the expressway at all the six toll booths. A team of traffic police also reached the spot. We talked to the toll operator and introduced a token system to ease traffic,” he said.

As part of the token system, the toll executives went up to each vehicle, issued them tokens and received the toll tax. “This exercise came in handy as the commuters only had to show the token at the toll booth and exit, without having to stop for toll payment," said Saha. The traffic police said they are making arrangements for smooth traffic flow on Sunday as well.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority has planned to implement FASTags on the expressway from April 1. On an average, around 28,000-30,000 vehicles ply on the Yamuna Expressway per day and the toll is collected manually.

Meanwhile, the traffic police are also making arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists and check for violations like drunk driving, overspeeding, reckless driving, dangerous driving, etc. during the festive season.