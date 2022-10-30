Traffic diversions in Noida for Chhath Puja

The Noida traffic police have planned traffic diversions for Sunday and Monday due to Chhath Puja celebrations across the Delhi-NCR and around Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj.

The traffic police said that a large number of devotees are expected to take a dip in the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj and to tackle the rush, traffic diversions have been planned.

The diversions are planned along two heavy traffic routes — the first one for vehicles that use the Mahamaya flyover to go towards Sarita Vihar in Delhi through Kalindi Kunj and the second one at Hindon flyover in Kulesara.

“We have decided to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi due to the Chhath festivities. These vehicles will be diverted and will take the DND Flyway to travel to Delhi. If needed, light motor vehicles will also be diverted,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.

DCP Saha added that similar diversion for heavy vehicles will be in place near Sector 37 as well.

Between Kulesara to Surajpur in Greater Noida, vehicles going from Surajpur towards Phase 2 will be diverted on the service lane towards Kisan Chowk. The traffic police have urged people to plan their journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Officials said that Google maps can also be checked for updates regarding heavy traffic movement.

Chhath Puja is mostly celebrated in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where devotees worship the rising and setting sun. In the last two days, some rituals need to be performed while standing in a water body, which is why people from across parts of the NCR visit the Yamuna banks in Delhi.

Many high-rise societies in Noida have made arrangements on their terraces to carry out the rituals, while in other areas, parts of parks and vacant plots have been turned into temporary ghats for offering prayers.