Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Traffic halted briefly on Noida–Greater Noida Expressway during CM’s visit

ByArun Singh
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 09:10 am IST

Officials said the CM’s visit was scheduled for Jewar, a private hospital in Sector 50, and a programme in Delhi

Noida: Traffic movement was briefly halted on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway due to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s movement in the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Thursday, said officials adding that additional traffic police personnel were deployed to manage the traffic flow.

Traffic police said they briefly diverted traffic on internal roads, while Expressway traffic remained unaffected. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Commuter, Vikas Jain, a resident of Sector 25 who was travelling on the Expressway around 5pm, said, “For a kilometre of distance, it took nearly 20 minutes due to congestion that was caused by the VVIP movement.”

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “Firstly, the CM landed at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad and attended a religious programme in Muradnagar. After attending this, he left for the Jewar Airport by air around 12.50 pm and reached the Sector 113 helipad by air around 3pm after finishing the review meeting.”

“From the Sector 113 helipad, he left for a private hospital in Sector 50 by road. On the way to Bharat Mandapam in Delhi via the Noida Expressway, he halted briefly at Member of Parliament Mahesh Sharma’s residence in Sector 15A, Noida, to pay tribute to his mother, who passed away on Wednesday,” said the official, adding that from Sector 15A, he left for Delhi.

Meanwhile, the movement at the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and Sector 50 led to traffic congestion.

Traffic police said they briefly diverted traffic on internal roads, while Expressway traffic remained unaffected. “In internal roads like Sector 80, the traffic was diverted briefly. No diversion was made on the Noida Expressway. The traffic was only halted to facilitate the CM and it kept moving at slow speed due to increased traffic pressure,” said deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic) Pravin Ranjan Singh.

Traffic officials said they also issued a diversion plan regarding the CM’s visit in the city. No major congestion was reported on Thursday, they added.

News / Cities / Noida / Traffic halted briefly on Noida–Greater Noida Expressway during CM’s visit
AI Summary AI Summary

Traffic on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway was briefly halted due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, causing delays for commuters. The CM attended events in Jewar and Delhi after landing at Hindon Airport. Traffic police managed flow with diversions on internal roads, ensuring the Expressway remained mostly unaffected, leading to minor congestion.