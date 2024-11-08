Traffic police fines 154 drivers for speeding on Yamuna Expressway

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday initiated a special campaign to crack down on speeding on the Yamuna Expressway and issued 154 fines amounting to more than ₹5 lakh on violators, senior officers said, adding that the reduced speed limit on the expressway will also come into effect soon to prevent accidents during the winter months owing to foggy conditions. The reduced speed limits will come into effect from December 15 to February 15. Light vehicles will be restricted to 75km/hour, and heavy vehicles to 60km/hour. Currently, the speed limit is set at 100km/hour for light vehicles and 80km/hour for heavy vehicles on Yamuna Expressway. (HT archive)

“During the speeding campaign, nearly 154 fines were issued against violators on the Yamuna Expressway and all other roads connected to it. We have installed speedometers across the district and will be levying fines on any vehicle that crosses the 100km/hr mark,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

He said that with the onset of winter, reduced visibility owing to fog increases the risk of accidents. So speed limits on major roads are reduced as a mitigating measure. The reduced speed limits will come into effect from December 15 to February 15.

Light vehicles will be restricted to 75km/hour, and heavy vehicles to 60km/hour. Currently, the speed limit is set at 100km/hour for light vehicles and 80km/hour for heavy vehicles on Yamuna Expressway, Prasad said.

Traffic police is observing November as a safety month and various road safety activities have been planned in Noida and Greater Noida, the DCP said.

According to the Noida traffic police data, 2million fines were issued from January 2024 to September 2024 for various traffic offences. These violations include 1,237,751 for riding without helmets; followed by 183,141 for no parking; 129,400 for wrong-side driving; 86,321 for red light jumping; 67,224 for speeding; 46,835 for not wearing seat belts; 46,307 for faulty number plates; 32,399 for no entry; 30,297 for insurance violations.

The traffic police also issued 29,506 fines for not having a PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate; 26,352 for triple riding on bikes; 22,446 for causing pollution; 20,742 for driving without a license; 15,959 for using black film on vehicles; 14,287 for using mobile phones while driving; 5,646 for not having retro-reflective tapes on vehicles; 273 for drunk driving; 196 for unauthorized use of red/blue beacons; 311 for dangerous driving; and 34,341 for other violations.

From January to September 2024, Gautam Budh Nagar witnessed 853 accidents, resulting in 331 fatalities and 735 injuries, according to traffic police.